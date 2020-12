Super Smash fixtures 2020-21: Full Schedule, Dates

The 2020–21 Dream11 Super Smash series will commence from December 24, 2020, and conclude on February 14, 2021.

The Super Smash series currently known as Dream11 Super Smash series will be the sixteenth edition of the domestic T20 cricket tournament in New Zealand. The tournament consists of a double round-robin, with the top three teams qualifying for the play-offs. The competition has been held every year since 2005.

Here is the list of the fixtures of the 2020-21 Dream11 Super Smash series:

Note: All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

December 24, 2020: Wellington Firebirds v Auckland Aces (Basin Reserve, 6:10 am)

December 27, 2020: Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds (McLean Park, 11:40 am)

December 28, 2020: Otago Volts v Auckland Aces (Molyneux Park, 8:30 am)

December 29, 2020: Otago Volts v Canterbury Kings (Molyneux Park, 8:30 am)

December 30, 2020: Central Stags v Northern Knights (Pukekura Park, 6:10 am)

December 31, 2020: Central Stags v Auckland Aces (Pukekura Park, 6:10 am)

January 1, 2021: Northern Knights v Wellington Firebirds (Bay Oval, 11:40 am)

January 2, 2021: Northern Knights v Otago Volts (Bay Oval, 11:40 am)

January 3, 2021: Auckland Aces v Canterbury Kings (Eden Park Outer Oval, 7:30 am)

January 4, 2021: Northern Knights v Central Stags (Seddon Park, 11:30 am)

January 8, 2021: Otago Volts v Central Stags (University of Otago Oval, 7:40 am)

January 9, 2021: Wellington Firebirds v Northern Knights (Basin Reserve, 7:40 am)

January 10, 2021: Canterbury Kings v Central Stags (Hagley Oval, 11:40 am)

January 11, 2021: Canterbury Kings v Auckland Aces (Hagley Oval, 11:40 am)

January 14, 2021: Otago Volts v Wellington Firebirds (University of Otago Oval, 7:40 am)

January 15, 2021: Canterbury Kings v Northern Knights (Hagley Oval, 7:50 am)

January 16, 2021: Canterbury Kings v Auckland Aces (Hagley Oval, 3:40 am)

January 17, 2021: Auckland Aces v Northern Knights (Eden Park Outer Oval, 7:40 am)

January 18, 2021: Central Stags v Otago Volts (Pukekura Park, 8:30 am)

January 21, 2021: Northern Knights v Canterbury Kings (Seddon Park, 11:30 am)

January 23, 2021: Auckland Aces v Central Stags (Eden Park Outer Oval, 7:40 am)

January 24, 2021: Wellington Firebirds v Otago Volts (Basin Reserve, 7:10 am)

January 25, 2021: Wellington Firebirds v Canterbury Kings (Basin Reserve, 7:40 am)

January 29, 2021: Northern Knights v Auckland Aces (Seddon Park, 3:20pm)

January 30, 2021: Canterbury Kings v Otago Volts (Hagley Oval, 7:50 am)

January 31, 2021: Wellington Firebirds v Central Stags (Basin Reserve, 7:10 am)

February 1, 2021: Auckland Aces v Otago Volts (Eden Park Outer Oval, 4:10 am)

February 5, 2021: Central Stags v Canterbury Kings (McLean Park, 11.40 am)

February 6, 2021: Otago Volts v Northern Knights (University of Otago Oval, 3.10pm)

February 7, 2021: Auckland Aces v Wellington Firebirds (Eden Park Outer Oval, 7:40 am)

February 11, 2021: Eliminator (2nd v 3rd) - venue to be decided

February 13, 2021: Final (1st v winner Eliminator) - venue to be decided