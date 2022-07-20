Supreme Court Adjourns BCCI's Plea Seeking Tenure Extension of Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to Thursday: Report

The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing of a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking an extension of the tenures of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah as board president and secretary, respectively, to Thursday. The former India captain took charge as the BCCI chief in October 2019

Ganguly’s administrative career began as a secretary at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in 2014. Eventually, he became the CAB president. He was re-elected for the post in 2019 before being appointed as the BCCI president.

According to Sportstar, the BCCI has also requested the apex court to amend a rule in its constitution which states that the board administrators will require to go through a three-year ‘cooling-off period’ after serving for six straight years in the Indian cricket board or any state association.

The Justice RM Lodha Committee made a major recommendation in the form of ‘cooling-off period’, in order to reform the cricket administration in the country. The Supreme Court, in its 2018 judgment, ruled that “the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies”.

Hence, backing the Lodha Committee’s recommendation, the apex court gave the nod to the theory of the ‘cooling-off period’ before an official contests elections to the BCCI or state associations.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran took over as the BCCI’s ethics officer and ombudsman, filling the dual posts lying vacant for a year. He succeeded Justice (Retd) D. K. Jain, whose term ended in June last year.

Saran, 65, is a former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court, and also served as a judge in Karnataka and Allahabad High Court.

After the IPL windfall, the BCCI Apex Council will prepare the ground for the home season media rights (2023 onwards) and a full-fledged domestic season after two years at its meeting on Thursday. The majority of the Apex Council meetings have been held virtually over the past two years due to COVID-19, but all members are likely to meet in person at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI will also ratify the increase in pension of former cricketers after the announcement last month.

