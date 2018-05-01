SC Asks State Bodies & Office-bearers to Suggest Changes in Draft Constitution of BCCI

The BCCI administrators also informed the SC that Bihar will take part in national tournaments from September. A contempt petition had also been filed by the Cricket Association of Bihar against CEO Rahul Johri and acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary as the CAB secretary Aditya Verma felt that the BCCI didn’t include teams from Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy despite the order of the SC. Also, Verma felt that players from Bihar were purposefully not offered to IPL franchises.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association had filed an application after the CoA in its eighth status report said that the MCA had agreed to abide by the Lodha committee’s recommendations and have failed to do so. MCA on their part felt that they have complied to a greater extent than some of the other associations who have been given the green signal by the CoA.
The bench said a draft constitution would be approved by it, which would be binding on the BCCI. However, it clarified that its order on petitions seeking recall of the 2016 verdict would deal with the validity of the draft constitution. The SC has asked state associations and BCCI office-bearers to give their suggestions with regard to the draft constitution to the amicus curiae before May 11, the next date of hearing.
The COA had in October last year filed a draft constitution of the BCCI incorporating suggestions of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body. The top court had said the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before it for a final decision. The court has also said that the 'One State One Vote' policy suggested by the Lodha committee should be reconsidered and changed aptly. Also, when it comes to the criteria for nominations for the BCCI selection committee, non-Test players can also be a part of the committee and the number could once again be increased from 3 to 5.
First Published: May 1, 2018, 3:47 PM IST