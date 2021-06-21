SUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Surrey vs Essex Match, June 21 11:00 PM IST

SUR vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Surrey and Essex English T20 Blast 2021: Surrey will host Essex in a South Group encounter of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast on Monday. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Both sides will be facing each other for the first time in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, the hosts have not lost a single game this season, as they have secured three excellent victories in their five matches so far. Two games were suspended due to inclement weather in London. While, the visitors played six matches so far, where they were able to win only one game.

Surrey are currently placed third on the points table of the South Group standings of the English T20 Blast whereas Essex are down at the eighth spot on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Essex; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs ESS Telecast

Not televised in India.

SUR vs ESS Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs ESS Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Kennington Oval, in London. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

SUR vs ESS captain, vice-captain

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: James Neesham

SUR vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Michael-Kyle Pepper

Batsmen: Daniel Lawrence, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks

All-rounders: James Neesham, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer

Bowlers: Daniel Moriarty, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

SUR vs ESS Probable XIs

Surrey: Rory Burns, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (WK), Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty (C), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, Gus Atkinson

Essex: Adam Wheater, William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper (WK), James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

