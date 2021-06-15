SUR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction And Full Player List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, June 14 11:00 pm IST

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Surrey vs Glamorgan: Surrey and Glamorgan will lock horns against each other in the 24th match of the Vitality T20 Blast on Monday. The match starts at 11:00 pm (IST) and will take place at the Oval in London.

So far, Surrey have played two games in the T20 blast and emerged victorious on both occasions. They are also leading the points table with four points and an impressive net run rate of +2.517.

They started their campaign with a thumping 54 run over Middlesex. In their next match, they defeated Somerset by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Glamorgan are having a mixed season with one win and one loss in their kitty. They started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Worcestershire before losing to Gloucestershire by four runs.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Surrey and Glamorgan; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs GLA Telecast

The match between SUR vs GLA is not televised in India

SUR vs GLA Live Streaming

The match between SUR vs GLA can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

SUR vs GLA Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 14 at the Oval in London. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

SUR vs GLA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sam Curran.

Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke

Batsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Will Jacks, Jason Roy and Laurie Evans

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Gareth Batty and Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Ruaidhri Smith and Tim van der Gugten

SUR vs GLA probable playing XI:

Surrey predicted playing XI: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn and Daniel Moriarty

Glamorgan predicted playing XI: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten and Prem Sisodiya.

