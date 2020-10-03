CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUR vs GLO Dream11 Best Picks / SUR vs GLO Dream11 Captain / SUR vs GLO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

It is going to be a clash of the titans when the leaders of South and Central group – Surrey and Gloucestershire – face off in the first semi-final of the English T20 Blast. In their quarterfinal matches, both teams crushed their challengers, who incidentally belonged to their own respective groups. There were no surprises.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGEIPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

While SUR asserted their dominance over Kent, defeating them by 56 runs, GLO chased the target of 114 runs set by Northamptonshire in just 11.5 overs, with 7 wickets to spare. Both SUR and GLO have shown how good they are in all three departments but their ultimate test is now, when they have to play someone outside their group. The match will be played at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ALSO READ: SVW vs LCO Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Match Details

October 3 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire captain: Chris Dent

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire vice-captain: Laurie Evans

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire batsmen: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire all-rounders:  Reece Topley, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire bowlers:  Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty, David Payne

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast, Surrey playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (WK), Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Jamie Overton, Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Surrey:  Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches