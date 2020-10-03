SUR vs GLO Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUR vs GLO Dream11 Best Picks / SUR vs GLO Dream11 Captain / SUR vs GLO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

It is going to be a clash of the titans when the leaders of South and Central group – Surrey and Gloucestershire – face off in the first semi-final of the English T20 Blast. In their quarterfinal matches, both teams crushed their challengers, who incidentally belonged to their own respective groups. There were no surprises.

While SUR asserted their dominance over Kent, defeating them by 56 runs, GLO chased the target of 114 runs set by Northamptonshire in just 11.5 overs, with 7 wickets to spare. Both SUR and GLO have shown how good they are in all three departments but their ultimate test is now, when they have to play someone outside their group. The match will be played at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Gloucestershire: Match Details

October 3 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire captain: Chris Dent

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire vice-captain: Laurie Evans

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire batsmen: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire all-rounders: Reece Topley, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren

English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO Dream11 team for Surrey vs Gloucestershire bowlers: Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty, David Payne

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast, Surrey playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (WK), Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Jamie Overton, Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty

SUR vs GLO English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Surrey: Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Benny Howell, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith