SUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021, August 15, 3:30 PM IST

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Surrey and Gloucestershire: The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness another thrilling encounter as Surrey will square off against Gloucestershire in the second quarter-final match. The game will be played on August 15, Sunday at the Kennington Oval in London at 03:30 PM IST.

Surrey enjoyed a decent run during the league stage of the One Day Cup. They finished at the third position in Group B with four wins, two losses, and two abandoned games. Surrey are on a two-match winning streak as they won their last two matches against Warwickshire and Derbyshire by seven and eight wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire have four victories and three defeats under their belt from eight league matches. The team is fourth in the Group A points table with eight points. Gloucestershire also ended their group stage on a winning note as they scripted a win against Kent by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Gloucestershire; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs GLO Telecast

The Surrey vs Gloucestershire match will not be broadcast in India.

SUR vs GLO Live Streaming

The match between SUR vs GLO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

SUR vs GLO Match Details

The second quarter-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Surrey and Gloucestershire on August 15, Sunday at 03:30 PM IST at the Kennington Oval in London.

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - George Scott

Vice-captain - Ryan Patel

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith, James Bracey

Batsmen: Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Chris Dent

All-rounders: Ryan Patel, George Scott

Bowlers: Conor McKerr, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor

SUR vs GLO Probable XIs

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (wk), Nico Reifer, Tim David, Rikki Clarke, Gus Atkinson, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn, Dan Moriarty, Hashim Amla (c)

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent (c), James Bracey (wk), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Tom Lace, Jack Taylor, George Scott

