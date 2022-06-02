SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs T20 BLAST 2022, Surrey vs Hampshire, June 2, 2022, Kennington Oval, 11 PM IST

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 BLAST 2022 match 34 between Surrey vs Hampshire: Hampshire is all set to take on Surrey in the South Group fixture in the T20 BLAST 2022. Hampshire see themselves in a slump after three defeats and are desperate to register a victory. They will also be keen to drastically improve their net run rate. Hampshire are currently at the bottom of the table and will need some consistent performances to climb to the top.

On the contrary, the Surrey team are currently at the 3rd position in the table. Surrey posses an array of elite T20 match-winners like the West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard. They will be eager to secure a win against a low spirited Hampshire squad.

Will Jacks was outstanding for Surrey in their previous match as he compiled a steady 51run inning with 3 sixes and 4 fours. Meanwhile, Sam Curran’s all round abilities will also be crucial for Surrey to clinch a victory. Hampshire will look up to their star man, James Vince for inspiration both as a batsman and as the captain of the team.

Ahead of the match between Surrey vs Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs HAM Telecast

The match will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs HAM Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

SUR vs HAM Match Details

The SUR vs HAM match will be played at Kennington Oval, London, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 pm IST

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Jason Roy, Ollie Pope, James Vince, Ross Whiteley

All-rounder: Sunil Narine, James Fuller, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott , Chris Jordan

Surrey vs Hampshire Possible XIs

Surrey Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes , Hashim Amla, , Kieron Pollard, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Kemar Roach, Chris Jordan

Hampshire Predicted Line-up: James Vince, Ben McDermott, Aneurin Donald, Nick Gubbins, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Keith Barker

