Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

 SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Best Picks /  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Captain /  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 3, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Hampshire player in action at the Natwest T20 Blast.

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Surrey will look to put an end to their winless run when they take on in-form Hampshire in the upcoming fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London. In the previous match, Hampshire managed to clinch two points with a 5-wicket win over Essex. On the other hand, Surrey lost to Kent by five wickets.

The English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire outing will commence at 11:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Essex Falcons, Middlesex, Essex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Middlesex Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Essex Sharks.

 SUR vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

 SUR vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 3 – 11:00 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London.

SUR vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Surrey vs Hampshire

 English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Captain: Joe Weatherley

English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Vice-captain: H. Amla

English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper:  Tom Alsop

English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Batsmen: George Munsey, Joe Weatherley, H. Amla, Rory Burns

English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team All-rounders:  James Fuller, Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson

English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Daniel Moriarty

English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire,  SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Surrey Playing XI:  Mark Stoneman, Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, James Taylor, Amar Virdi

Hampshire Playing XI: Sam Northeast (C), Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Joe Weatherley, Ryan Stevenson, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale, Scott Currie

dream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsSUR vs HAMSUR vs HAM Dream11SUR vs HAM Dream11 predictionSUR vs HAM Dream11 teamSUR vs HAM Dream11 top picksSUR vs HAM Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more