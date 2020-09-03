SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Surrey will look to put an end to their winless run when they take on in-form Hampshire in the upcoming fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London. In the previous match, Hampshire managed to clinch two points with a 5-wicket win over Essex. On the other hand, Surrey lost to Kent by five wickets.
The English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire outing will commence at 11:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Essex Falcons, Middlesex, Essex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Middlesex Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Essex Sharks.
SUR vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 3 – 11:00 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London.
SUR vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Surrey vs Hampshire
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Captain: Joe Weatherley
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Vice-captain: H. Amla
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Batsmen: George Munsey, Joe Weatherley, H. Amla, Rory Burns
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team All-rounders: James Fuller, Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Daniel Moriarty
English T20 Blast 2020 Surrey vs Hampshire, SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Surrey Playing XI: Mark Stoneman, Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, James Taylor, Amar Virdi
Hampshire Playing XI: Sam Northeast (C), Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Joe Weatherley, Ryan Stevenson, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale, Scott Currie
