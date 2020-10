SUR vs KET Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Kent: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUR vs KET Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUR vs KET Dream11 Best Picks / SUR vs KET Dream11 Captain / SUR vs KET Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

It is going to be a rematch between Surrey and Kent in the second quarter final of the English T20 Blast, which will be played on Thursday at 11:00 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London. The two faced each other in their last group stage match, with SUR emerging as the victorious side.

SUR have been the top performer in the South group, losing only one match out of 10 in the entire series. On the other hand, KET finished number 3 after winning 5 games and losing 3. They will have to dig deep if they are to have any shot at the next round. At this stage though, it is a knockout game and the better team on the given day will have all the glory.

SUR vs KET English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Kent Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SUR vs KET English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Kent: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

SUR vs KET English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Kent: Match Details

October 1 - 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Kennington Oval, London

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent captain: Laurie Evans

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent vice-captain: Sam Billings

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent batsmen: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent all-rounders: Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Alex Blake

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET Dream11 team for Surrey vs Kent bowlers: Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn, Imran Qayyum

SUR vs KET English T20 Blast, Surrey playing 11 against Kent: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (WK), Rikki Clarke, Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Jamie Overton, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn

SUR vs KET English T20 Blast, Kent playing 11 against Surrey: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (WK), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum