SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for English County Championship, May 20 03:30 pm IST

SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship Match between Surrey vs Middlesex:Surrey will lock horns with Middlesex in round 7 on the English County Championship on Thursday at the Kia Oval in London.

Even though rain played the spoilsport in their previous outing, Surrey looked in good touch. They are also favourites to finish the group stage in the top two with three victories under their belt from the last six games.Surrey’s batting line consists of in-form England international stars like Rory Burns and Ollie Pope. However, their bowlers will have to their ante against a decent Middlesex batting unit.

On the other hand, Middlesex were beaten by Hampshire in their previous encounter as Kyle Abbott and Mohammad Abbas running havoc in their top order. The duo picked 17 wickets between them.With both sides looking to strengthen their positing in the point table, a cracker of a contest awaits us.

Ahead of the County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs MID Telecast

Not televised in India

SUR vs MID Live Streaming

The match between SUR vs MID can be live-streamed on ecb.co.uk, England Cricket app, Social Media handles of all 18 counties.

SUR vs MID Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 20 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

SUR vs MID captain, vice-captain:

Captain: O Pope

Vice-Captain: R Burns

SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: J Simpson

Batsmen: N Gubbins, P Handscomb, H Amla, O Pope, R Burns

All-Rounder: M Andersson

Bowlers: T Murtagh, E Bamber, J Clark, K Roach

SUR vs MID probable playing XI:

Surrey: Rory Burns (c), Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks/Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Amar Virdi, Reece Topley, Jordan Clark and Kemar Roach

Middlesex: Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Nick Gubbins, Peter Handscomb (c), John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Blake Cullen, James Harris, Ethan Bamber and Robbie White

