SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Playing XIs For English T20 Blast 2021, June 25 11:00 PM IST Friday

SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Surrey vs Middlesex: Surrey will take on Middlesex in a South Group match in Vitality T20 Blast 2021 on Friday at the Kia Oval in London.

Surrey are having a terrific run in the ongoing T20 Blast. So far, they have played five games and won three of them. Even though they have lost a few games recently, Surrey is capable of bouncing back with the likes of Will Jacks and Daniel Moriarty hitting good form. However, for Surrey to finish in the top four, their experienced duo of Rory Burns and Jade Dernbach will have to take more responsibility.

On the other hand, Middlesex are currently placed at the bottom of the South Group points table with just one win so far. Middlesex have struggled to perform as a unit throughout this season. However, Chris Green is having a brilliant run with the ball this season. For, Middlesex to revive their campaign, other than Green, the likes of Stephen Eskinazi and their skipper Steve Finn have to do well as well.

Surrey will enter this game as favourites. But, Middlesex have enough firework in their squad to upset their London rivals.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Surrey and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs MID Telecast

The match between SUR vs MID will not be televised in India

SUR vs MID Live Streaming

The match between SUR vs MID can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

SUR vs MID Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 25 at the Kennington Oval, London. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

SUR vs MID captain, vice-captain:

Captain: L Evans.

Vice-captain: D Mitchell

SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: J Simpson

Batsmen: L Evans, R Burns, S Eskinazi, W Jacks

All-Rounders: J Clark, C Green, D Mitchell

Bowlers: S Finn, N Sowter, D Moriarty

SUR vs MID probable playing XI

Surrey predicted playing XI: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty and Jade Dernbach

Middlesex predicted playing XI: Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn (c), Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman, Nathan Sowter

