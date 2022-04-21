SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for County Championship 2022 match, April 21, 3:30 PM IST

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Somerset: Somerset will be eager to get off the mark in the County Championship 2022 when they a face Surrey. The two teams will play against each other at The Oval in London on April 21, Thursday.

Surrey are at the top of the table with 35 points. The team made a decent start to the tournament as their opening game against Warwickshire ended in a draw. Surrey followed it up with a big victory over Hampshire in their second game. Ollie Pope slammed 127 runs to help his team score a win by an innings and 17 runs. Jamie Overton was the pick of the bowler for Surrey as he picked eight wickets across two innings.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Somerset are at the rock-bottom in the points table. They have lost both their league matches. The team was beaten by Hampshire in the first game by an innings and 113 runs. Their second game against Essex was a close encounter but they again ended up on the losing side by one wicket.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Somerset, here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs SOM Telecast

Surrey vs Somerset game will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs SOM Live Streaming

The County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs SOM Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Oval in London at 3:30 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Hashim Amla

Vice-Captain – Will Jacks

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, Steven Davies

Batters: Ollie Pope, Hashim Amla, Matt Renshaw

All-rounders: Jordon Clark, Will Jacks, Craig Overton

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Peter Siddle

SUR vs SOM Probable XIs:

Surrey: Kemar Roach, Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jordan Clark, James Taylor, Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton

Somerset: Tom Abell (c), Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Matt Renshaw, James Hildreth, Lewis Gregory, Peter Siddle, Jack Leach, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies (wk), Craig Overton

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here