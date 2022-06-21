SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, June 21, 11:00 PM IST

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Surrey and Somerset: Chris Jordan’s Surrey will aim to continue their stay at the top of the South Group points table as they will clash with Somerset on Tuesday at the Kennington Oval in London.

Surrey are enjoying a terrific ride in the T20 league. They have won eight of their nine league matches to top the table. The team is heading into the Tuesday encounter with a four-match winning streak. They defeated Hampshire in their last game by four wickets as they successfully chased 152 runs in their 20 overs.

Speaking of Somerset, they are also doing well in the competition. The cricket club has lost two games while as many as seven matches. With 14 points, the team is second in the South Group points tally. Somerset will be high on confidence as they defeated Gloucestershire and Essex in their last two games by seven runs and eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Somerset, here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs SOM Telecast

Surrey vs Somerset game will not be telecast in India

SUR vs SOM Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs SOM Match Details

SUR vs SOM match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London at 11:00 PM IST on June 21, Tuesday.

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jason Roy

Vice-Captain – Tom Abell

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laurie Evans, Tom Banton

Batters: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Tom Abell

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Lewis Gregory, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton

SUR vs SOM Probable XIs:

Surrey: Reece Topley, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Dan Moriarty, Chris Jordan (c)

Somerset: Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here