SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, June 21, 11:00 PM IST

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Surrey and Somerset: Chris Jordan’s Surrey will aim to continue their stay at the top of the South Group points table as they will clash with Somerset on Tuesday at the Kennington Oval in London.
Surrey are enjoying a terrific ride in the T20 league. They have won eight of their nine league matches to top the table. The team is heading into the Tuesday encounter with a four-match winning streak. They defeated Hampshire in their last game by four wickets as they successfully chased 152 runs in their 20 overs.
Speaking of Somerset, they are also doing well in the competition. The cricket club has lost two games while as many as seven matches. With 14 points, the team is second in the South Group points tally. Somerset will be high on confidence as they defeated Gloucestershire and Essex in their last two games by seven runs and eight wickets.
Ahead of the match between Surrey and Somerset, here is everything you need to know:
SUR vs SOM Telecast
Surrey vs Somerset game will not be telecast in India
SUR vs SOM Live Streaming
The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SUR vs SOM Match Details
SUR vs SOM match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London at 11:00 PM IST on June 21, Tuesday.
SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Jason Roy
Vice-Captain – Tom Abell
Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Laurie Evans, Tom Banton
Batters: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Tom Abell
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Lewis Gregory, Will Jacks
Bowlers: Josh Davey, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton
SUR vs SOM Probable XIs:
Surrey: Reece Topley, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Dan Moriarty, Chris Jordan (c)
Somerset: Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green
