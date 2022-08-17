SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Surrey vs Somerset, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs Royal London One-Day Cup 2022August 17, The Oval, London, 3:30 pm IST

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SUR vs SOM Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 match 52 between Surrey vs Somerset: Match number 52 of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 will pit Surrey against Somerset on Wednesday, August 17, at the iconic Oval Stadium in London. The fans will be eager to see the two sides clashing as their last encounter was washed off due to rain.

Surrey has managed just one win in the tournament so far came and have been substandard in the tournament. They had to face a huge 216-run defeat at the hands of Sussex led by the Indian veteran Cheteshwar Pujara in their most recent match. Ben Geddes and his men will be looking to bounce back against Somerset.

Surrey’s season doesn’t seem that bad when compared with the horrid outing of Somerset. The Ben Green-led side has been in absolute shambles and haven’t looked like even coming close to winning any of their five matches. Everything seems malfunctioning for Somerset at the moment. The opening pair of Matt Renshaw and Andrew Umeed has not fired, while the middle order has collapsed in almost every match. The bowling unit lacks the cutting edge and has not been able to contain runs in the death overs.

Both sides will be looking to secure a turnaround of fortunes when they clash at the Oval on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Surrey vs Somerset; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs SOM Telecast

The match between Surrey and Somerset will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs SOM Live Streaming

The match between Surrey and Somerset will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs SOM Match Details

The SUR vs SOM match will be played at the Oval stadium in London on Wednesday, August 17, at 3:30 pm IST.

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Geddes

Vice-Captain: Ryan Patel

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Blake, James Rew

Batsmen: Ben Geddes, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Patel

All-rounders: Ben Green, Conor McKerr

Bowlers: Jack Brook, Ollie Sale, Matt Dunn, Yousef Majid

Surrey vs Somerset Possible Starting XI:

Surrey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Geddes(c), Ryan Patel, Sheridon Gumbs, Josh Blake (wk), Thomas Lawes, Nico Reifer, Nathan Barnwell, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Matt Dunn, Yousef Majid

Somerset Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Renshaw, Andrew Umeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Bartlett, James Rew (wk), Ben Green(c), Kasey Aldridge, Jack Brooks, Ollie Sale, Sonny Baker, Alfie Ogborne

