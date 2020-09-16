- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
SUR vs SUS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Sussex: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SUR vs SUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUR vs SUS Dream11 Best Picks / SUR vs SUS Dream11 Captain / SUR vs SUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
In the South Group, Surrey and Sussex will clash against each other in a rematch after their first encounter was marred due to rain without even having finished the first innings. Win four wins each, the match-up looks evenly balanced. However, owing to an extra drawn match, SUR features at the top of the table with 10 points, while SUS occupies the third place. A win in this match might shoot SUR at the top. However, SUR will do everything to consolidate their position. The match will be played at 11 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London.
SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Sussex Live Streaming
All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Sussex: Live Score / Scorecard
SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Sussex: Match Details
September 11 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Kennington Oval, London
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex captain: Gus Atkinson
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex vice-captain: Luke Wright
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex batsmen: Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Luke Wright
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex all-rounders: Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese
English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex bowlers: James Taylor, Daniel Moriarty, Danny Briggs, Ollie Robinson
SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast, Surrey playing 11 against Sussex: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Rory Burns, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben Foakes (WK), James Taylor, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Gareth Batty
SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast, Sussex playing 11 against Surrey: Luke Wright, Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown (WK), Philip Salt, Danny Briggs, Aaron Thomason, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills
