SUR vs SUS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Sussex: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the South Group, Surrey and Sussex will clash against each other in a rematch after their first encounter was marred due to rain without even having finished the first innings. Win four wins each, the match-up looks evenly balanced. However, owing to an extra drawn match, SUR features at the top of the table with 10 points, while SUS occupies the third place. A win in this match might shoot SUR at the top. However, SUR will do everything to consolidate their position. The match will be played at 11 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London.

SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast, Surrey vs Sussex Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Sussex: Live Score / Scorecard

SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast , Surrey vs Sussex: Match Details

September 11 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Kennington Oval, London

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex captain: Gus Atkinson

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex vice-captain: Luke Wright

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex batsmen: Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Luke Wright

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex all-rounders: Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese

English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS Dream11 team for Surrey vs Sussex bowlers: James Taylor, Daniel Moriarty, Danny Briggs, Ollie Robinson

SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast, Surrey playing 11 against Sussex: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Rory Burns, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben Foakes (WK), James Taylor, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Gareth Batty

SUR vs SUS English T20 Blast, Sussex playing 11 against Surrey: Luke Wright, Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown (WK), Philip Salt, Danny Briggs, Aaron Thomason, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills