SUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vitality T20 Blast 2021, June 17 11:00 pm IST Thursday

SUR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Surrey vs Sussex: Surrey will lock horns with the Sussex in the 36th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 for the top spot in the North Group table. Both Sussex and Surrey are unbeaten in the league and currently occupying second and third spot in the table with six points each. The Kent are leading the table with eight points from five games.

In their previous match, Surrey defeated Glamorgan by five wickets. On the other hand, Sussex are coming into this fixture after registering a thumping seven-wicket win over Essex.

Surrey are favourites going into tonight’s fixture as they have won their last three out of four matches while one match was abandoned.

Meanwhile, the Oval pitch is expected to support batters and the match could be a high scoring affair as both sides have some explosive batsmen in their ranks. In the middle-overs, spinners will come handy as they can restrict the flow of runs.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Surrey and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs SUS Telecast

The match between SUR vs SUS will not be televised in India

SUR vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between SUR vs SUS can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

SUR vs SUS Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 17 at the Oval, London. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

SUR vs SUS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: George Garton

SUR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright

All-Rounders: George Garton, Sam Curran, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Archie Lenham, Daniel Moriarty

SUR vs SUS probable playing XI

Surrey Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Sussex Predicted Playing XI: Luke Wright (c), Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, George Garton, Will Beer, Archie Lenham

