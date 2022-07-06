SUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 6, 11 PM IST

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Surrey and Yorkshire: The Oval in London is all set to play host to the first qualifier match between Surrey and Yorkshire on Wednesday, July 6. Surrey will be the favourite to win the match and proceed further in the competition.

The team oozed class during the league round as they won 10 of their 14 league matches Surrey ended up at the top of the Group South points table with 21 points. Surrey failed to conclude the league round on a promising note as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Somerset. The 47-run defeat came as Surrey scored only 171 runs while chasing 218.

Speaking of Yorkshire, they finished fifth in the North Group standings. The team featured in a total of 14 league matches, winning seven and losing six games. Yorkshire are on a two-match losing streak as they lost their last two games to Warwickshire and Leicestershire by 31 and 60 runs.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Yorkshire, here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs YOR Telecast

Surrey vs Yorkshire game will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs YOR Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs YOR Match Details

The SUR vs YOR match will be played at The Oval in London at 11 PM IST on July 6, Wednesday.

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Kohler Cadmore

Vice-Captain: Adam Lyth

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler Cadmore

Batters: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Mathew Revis

SUR vs YOR Probable XIs

Surrey: Chris Jordan (c), Jordan Clark, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Yorkshire: Finn Allen, Adam Lyth, David Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mathew Waite, Mathew Revis, Dom Bess, Dawid Willey (C), Harry Brook, Shadab Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here