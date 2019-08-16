Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Surat Latest Addition to International Venues, To Host IND-SA Women’s T20Is

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Surat Latest Addition to International Venues, To Host IND-SA Women’s T20Is

Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is set to join the elite list of grounds in India to host international matches. The Surat District Cricket Association (SDCA) is limbering up to host five match women’s T20I series between India and South Africa, starting September 25.

All the fixtures will be day-night contests and will be played under the floodlights.

“Twelve poles with 384 lights giving 1500 watt of electricity are ready to provide all required light international standard cricket,” Mayank Desai, treasurer of SDCA, told Women’s Criczone.

“The two warm-up matches will be played before the five internationals to be played on September 25, 27, 30 and October 3 and 5. All international standards and required facilities are being set up.”

Desai further stated that BCCI pitch curators will visit oversee the preparation of the pitches.

The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium can accommodate 8000 spectators and can also temporarily arrange space for another 20000 on a makeshift basis.

“With proper live telecast of these matches on international sports channels, Surat will be able to showcase its potential and put up its case for future international matches strongly,” added Desai.

Lalbhai Contractor StadiumSurat stadium

