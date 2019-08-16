Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium is set to join the elite list of grounds in India to host international matches. The Surat District Cricket Association (SDCA) is limbering up to host five match women’s T20I series between India and South Africa, starting September 25.
All the fixtures will be day-night contests and will be played under the floodlights.
“Twelve poles with 384 lights giving 1500 watt of electricity are ready to provide all required light international standard cricket,” Mayank Desai, treasurer of SDCA, told Women’s Criczone.
“The two warm-up matches will be played before the five internationals to be played on September 25, 27, 30 and October 3 and 5. All international standards and required facilities are being set up.”
Desai further stated that BCCI pitch curators will visit oversee the preparation of the pitches.
The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium can accommodate 8000 spectators and can also temporarily arrange space for another 20000 on a makeshift basis.
“With proper live telecast of these matches on international sports channels, Surat will be able to showcase its potential and put up its case for future international matches strongly,” added Desai.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Surat Latest Addition to International Venues, To Host IND-SA Women’s T20Is
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Women’s Cricket Confirmed for CWG 2022, 2028 Olympics Ambitions on Radar Next
Cricketnext Staff | July 18, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Narendra Hirwani To Work With Indian Women Team As Spin Consultant
Cricketnext Staff | June 19, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
Six All Out! - Mali Women Bowled Out For Lowest Women's T20I Total
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019
AUS v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 4 September, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings