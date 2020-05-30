Suresh Raina and I Broke it Into Two T20 Games: Virat Kohli on His Knock against Sri Lanka in 2012

Virat Kohli's ability to chase down any target is well-known. In a recent Instagram Live session with R Ashwin, the Indian cricket team skipper recalled one of his more famous knocks while chasing.
It was the 11th match of the Commonwealth Tri-Series in Hobart in early 2012 and Sri Lanka had set India a daunting target of 321 to be chased down in 40 overs.
Kohli revealed that he and Suresh Raina decided to treat the match like two separate T20I games. Kohli went on to score 133 while Raina made a quickfire 40 that managed to get India over the line.
"When we were warming up, the chat was not that all optimistic I still remember because our chances were very bleak, we did not have a successful Australia tour and the motivation factor was very low.
"The bonus point was something which we weren't even thinking abou. It was strange and suddenly out of nowhere we got that boost, Sachin paaji and Viru bhai had a brilliant partnership at the front, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai and me had a good partnership.
"Then Raina came and changed the momentum of the game and then he and I discussed that we need to break it down into two T20 games and that
was the first kind of revelation for chasing the big totals for me."
Kohli added that his knocks prior to that match had given him confidence while chasing, adding he wanted to 'be that guy who wants to be feared'.
"I remember that whole season from that Test hundred in Adelaide to the ODI matches, that was the season where I realised many things about my game, you want to be that guy who wants to be feared. This led to the innings that you were talking about and yes it was quite special."
