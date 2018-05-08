Raina and Jadeja Enjoy Power Nap as CSK Travel to Jaipur

Taking to Twitter, CSK posted photos from inside the team bus where Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja are seen enjoying a power nap. The post read: “Lions getting some well deserved rest as we begin our journey to the next den: Jaipur! @Duroflex_IN #WhistlePodu ”
Lions getting some well deserved rest as we begin our journey to the next den: Jaipur! @Duroflex_IN #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/q9PoAbEGZ0— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2018
Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball while skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again provided a masterclass with the bat as Chennai Super Kings crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
Chasing a modest target of 128, Chennai got off to a good start with opener Shane Watson slamming couple of boundaries in the first over off Tim Southee. Watson along with Ambati Rayudu put on 18 runs for the first wicket to get the team off to a steady start.
The dangerous stand was eventually broken by Umesh Yadav, who castled Watson for 11 to provide RCB with their first breakthrough of the day. Suresh Raina then joined Rayudu in the middle and the duo started the rebuilding job for Chennai.
Rayudu and Raina kept taking singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking, hitting the occasional boundary. The 44-run stand was eventually broken by Umesh, who got rid of Raina for 25 after Southee took a stunning catch at the long-off boundary ropes.
Rayudu and Dhruv Shorey then departed in quick succession as Chennai lost four wickets for 80 and were in a spot of bother. Bangalore had a chance to pick their fifth wicket and further put pressure on the home side, but poor fielding didn't help their cause.
Parthiv dropped Dwayne Bravo (14 off 17 balls) off Murugan Ashwin, and then Chahal dropped the West Indian at deep extra cover as the all-rounder along with his skipper added 48 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand. In the 18th over, Dhoni hit three massive sixes off Chahal to take Chennai closer to the target. A single on the last ball of the over ensured that Chennai got over the line with 6 wickets and 12 balls to spare.
Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh played important roles in choking the flow of runs in the middle overs apart from taking wickets at regular intervals to peg back RCB. In all, CSK bowled 54 dot balls (equivalent to 9 overs), which also proved to be a key factor.
Also Watch
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
chennai super kingscnsocialcenterCSKIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018MS DhoniOff The FieldRavindra JadejaRCBsuresh rainavirat kohli
First Published: May 8, 2018, 3:00 PM IST