Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Can't Play Matches But Has Time to Party at 3 AM' - Suresh Raina Trolled After Being Arrested for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

Suresh Raina was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail.

Former India international Suresh Raina was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail. The arrests were made for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following Covid-19 related norms. A total of 34 people were arrested, including seven members of the hotel staff. Raina had caused a stir earlier this year when he pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, mainly due to a fear of contracting the virus thanks to people in the Chennai Super Kings camp getting infected.

Also Read: Green Park Stadium's Pavilion Proposed to be Named After Suresh Raina

Naturally, social media saw the irony of the entire situation and what followed was a flurry of trolling and memes. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, earlier shared photos of him training in the nets with other UP players at Kamla Club.

Also Read: Suresh Raina's Birthday Pledge: To Ensure Health And Hygiene To Over 10000 Children

The 2011 World Cup winner, part of Chennai Super Kings IPL team, has not played professional cricket for the past one year, having returned home from the UAE due to "personal reasons" and missed the IPL season.

