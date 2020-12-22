'Can't Play Matches But Has Time to Party at 3 AM' - Suresh Raina Trolled After Being Arrested for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
'Can't Play Matches But Has Time to Party at 3 AM' - Suresh Raina Trolled After Being Arrested for Flouting Covid-19 Norms
Suresh Raina was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 22, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
Former India international Suresh Raina was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail. The arrests were made for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following Covid-19 related norms. A total of 34 people were arrested, including seven members of the hotel staff. Raina had caused a stir earlier this year when he pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, mainly due to a fear of contracting the virus thanks to people in the Chennai Super Kings camp getting infected.
Also Read: Green Park Stadium's Pavilion Proposed to be Named After Suresh Raina
Naturally, social media saw the irony of the entire situation and what followed was a flurry of trolling and memes. Check out some of the best reactions below:
*Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina and few other people got arrested yesterday in a raid at Mumbai club*
Le IPC section 188: pic.twitter.com/NFvjf9f8ja
— Rena Tanweer (@RenaTanweer) December 22, 2020
Sept- Suresh Raina missed the IPL season because he was scared of COVID-19 after some of his teams were infected w/it.
Dec-Suresh Raina arrested for violating covid norms.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/k0Jf6kwXpC
— Tanish Chugh (@TanishChugh3) December 22, 2020
#SureshRaina and Guru Randhawa arrested in raid at a pub for breaching COVID protocols.
Public :- pic.twitter.com/qOURW6BcZC
— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 22, 2020
Mumbai police arrested #SureshRaina & #GuruRandhawa ,Now They Have Been Released On Bail
Meanwhile Mumbai Police to Raina & Guru ✋ pic.twitter.com/paGf6dZDpx
— .....KRITI ..... (@Kritiii96) December 22, 2020
There was no time to play matches, but you have time to party at 3 o'clock at night.@ImRaina#SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/obySINbXUW
— गौरव हिंदू सनातनी (@Asthana7792) December 22, 2020
#SureshRaina and #GuruRandhawa were arrested by Mumbai police later they get bail
Raina and Guru : pic.twitter.com/YJfeo9J9UK
— ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) December 22, 2020
#SureshRaina & #GuruRandhawa arrested for breaching COVID norms at a pub....
People who party every night :- pic.twitter.com/WIhXPBPEQM
— Ashish Kumar Pandey (@imAKPandey) December 22, 2020
#SureshRaina & #GuruRandhawa arrested in raid at a pub ....
Le everyday partiers :- pic.twitter.com/nynGEW3jLG
— Ashish Kumar Pandey (@imAKPandey) December 22, 2020
Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, earlier shared photos of him training in the nets with other UP players at Kamla Club.
Also Read: Suresh Raina's Birthday Pledge: To Ensure Health And Hygiene To Over 10000 Children
The 2011 World Cup winner, part of Chennai Super Kings IPL team, has not played professional cricket for the past one year, having returned home from the UAE due to "personal reasons" and missed the IPL season.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking