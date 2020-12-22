'Can't Play Matches But Has Time to Party at 3 AM' - Suresh Raina Trolled After Being Arrested for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

Suresh Raina was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail.

Former India international Suresh Raina was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail. The arrests were made for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following Covid-19 related norms. A total of 34 people were arrested, including seven members of the hotel staff. Raina had caused a stir earlier this year when he pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, mainly due to a fear of contracting the virus thanks to people in the Chennai Super Kings camp getting infected.

Naturally, social media saw the irony of the entire situation and what followed was a flurry of trolling and memes. Check out some of the best reactions below:

*Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina and few other people got arrested yesterday in a raid at Mumbai club* Le IPC section 188: pic.twitter.com/NFvjf9f8ja — Rena Tanweer (@RenaTanweer) December 22, 2020

Sept- Suresh Raina missed the IPL season because he was scared of COVID-19 after some of his teams were infected w/it. Dec-Suresh Raina arrested for violating covid norms.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/k0Jf6kwXpC — Tanish Chugh (@TanishChugh3) December 22, 2020

#SureshRaina and Guru Randhawa arrested in raid at a pub for breaching COVID protocols. Public :- pic.twitter.com/qOURW6BcZC — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 22, 2020

Mumbai police arrested #SureshRaina & #GuruRandhawa ,Now They Have Been Released On Bail Meanwhile Mumbai Police to Raina & Guru ✋ pic.twitter.com/paGf6dZDpx — .....KRITI ..... (@Kritiii96) December 22, 2020

There was no time to play matches, but you have time to party at 3 o'clock at night.@ImRaina#SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/obySINbXUW — गौरव हिंदू सनातनी (@Asthana7792) December 22, 2020

#SureshRaina and #GuruRandhawa were arrested by Mumbai police later they get bail Raina and Guru : pic.twitter.com/YJfeo9J9UK — ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) December 22, 2020

#SureshRaina & #GuruRandhawa arrested for breaching COVID norms at a pub.... People who party every night :- pic.twitter.com/WIhXPBPEQM — Ashish Kumar Pandey (@imAKPandey) December 22, 2020

#SureshRaina & #GuruRandhawa arrested in raid at a pub .... Le everyday partiers :- pic.twitter.com/nynGEW3jLG — Ashish Kumar Pandey (@imAKPandey) December 22, 2020

Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, earlier shared photos of him training in the nets with other UP players at Kamla Club.

The 2011 World Cup winner, part of Chennai Super Kings IPL team, has not played professional cricket for the past one year, having returned home from the UAE due to "personal reasons" and missed the IPL season.