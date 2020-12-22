Suresh Raina Arrest: 'Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning!' - Mumbai Police's Tweet After Booking 34 for Flouting COVID Prevention Norms

After initiating action against 34 people, including cricketer Suresh Raina, the Mumbai Police posted a rather witty comment on Twitter, reminding party-goers in Mumbai what the #NewNormal is.

After initiating action against 34 people, including cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa, and celebrity Sussanne Khan, for flouting COVID prevention norms, after a raid conducted at a nightclub in Andheri, the Mumbai Police posted a rather witty comment on Twitter, reminding party-goers in Mumbai what the #NewNormal is.

Raina was among those arrested after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club situated in Hotel JW Marriot in Andheri around 3 am for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing a face mask. Raina was later released on bail.

Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

Mumbai Police has issued an official statement which says that an "offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after the raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing a face mask."

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state's cities as a precautionary measure starting Tuesday night. The development came after the CM held a contingency meeting to discuss the new mutation of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom.

Night curfew from 11pm to 6am will be in place in cities from tomorrow night to January 5, lasting a total of 15 days, the state government has decided. Separate hospitals will be earmarked for those who are detected with the new strain, it was announced after Monday's meet.

Several countries across the globe, including India, put in place bans on incoming flights from the UK. "I confirm that we are going in for a Temporary Suspension of Flights to and from the UK from 11:59 PM on Tuesday, the 22nd of December. The passengers coming from UK have to go through RT-PCR Tests," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.