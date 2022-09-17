Suresh Raina Breaks the Gym With Cutest ‘Gym Buddy’ | Watch

Suresh Raina shared a video of his work-out, breaking the gym with the cutest gym buddy – his son, Rio. Over a week ago, the former Indian cricketer announced retirement from all formats of the game. And looks like he is making the most of his time away from the field.

Dressed in a grey lower and white T-shirt, Raina was seen lifting dumbells in the gym. The presence of his son only amped up the cuteness quotient of the clip.

Raina’s son Rio, dressed in black shorts and a sea blue shirt, was trying his best to replicate his father. Raina even tries to teach different exercises to his son with the dumbbells. The little boy too gives his best shot Fans are not tired of showering love on the adorable video. “My gym buddy for today,” Raina captioned the clip, which has so far clocked over 2.2 million views.

Boxer Vijender Singh and actor Bobby Deol dropped heart eyes emojis in the comment section. “He is so cute,” a fan wrote, while many others simply commented, “cutie” or “cute.” “Chinna thala and chinna chinna thala,” a third said. “Son like father,” read another comment on the post.

Raina was referred to as chinna thala by fans of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chinna thala loosely translates to deputy leader with MS Dhoni being referred to as Thala aka leader.

Suresh Raina was a key member of CSK till the 2021 but it came as a shocker when the southpaw went unsold in the auction before the 2022 season.

Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket last week. He haf already retired from international cricket in 2020, but it was in September this year that he decided to bid adieu to all other formats of cricket. Raina’s decision to draw curtains on his international cricket career had come on August 15, 2020, minutes after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement.

