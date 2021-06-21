Suresh Raina Chills Out at Picturesque Gulmarg With Wife & Daughter; See Pictures

Gulmarg: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina went on a sight-seeing trip with his family as he enjoyed his holidays in Kashmir’s picturesque Gulmarg on Monday. In an exclusive interview with News18Urdu, Raina said that he has plans for the future cricket stars from the state. He has already adopted some schools in the state where he plans to fast-track the development of the financially challenged kids. “I enjoyed the natural beauty of Gulmarg”, Raina told News 18 Urdu. He reached Kandori hill top through a cable car, known as ‘Gondola.’

On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being. pic.twitter.com/iA2spCA6dt— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2021

The 34-year-old also urged tourists from all over the world to come to Gulmarg and enjoy its beauty. Earlier he had called upon Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan and briefed him upon his plans. He has already adopted some schools in the state where he is overseeing the development of financially challenged kids. He also presented his book “Believe" to the Lieutenant Governor on this occasion. Meanwhile Sinha has appreciated the efforts of the star cricketer to promote sports activities and assured him of all possible cooperation from the UT administration.

“Let’s go Papa” - my little monkey is always ready to navigate.❤️✅ #blessed pic.twitter.com/ODYiYv6zVE— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2021

The Amen of nature is always a flower. @PriyankaCRaina pic.twitter.com/c3eCVg7NIc— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 20, 2021

Raina was also seen performing Yoga with kids at the scenic Gulmarg. He was busy playing in the IPL and finally have got some time to spare with his family. His CSK captain MS Dhoni is also holidaying in Shimla.

