Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle And Brian Lara Among Cricket Superstars to Take Part in Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023

A galaxy of legendary India and international cricket stars are slated to be part of the third edition of the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup (KCC). Among the big names who will be representing the various participating teams include Suresh Raina (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Subramaniam Badrinath (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka).

KCC will be played in T10 format with the matches to be played across two days on February 24 and 25 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, the two-day star-studded event was to be held in Mysuru on February 11 and 12.

“T-10 is a great format to ensure that there are multiple matches and a lot of entertainment for spectators. KCC was my dream and everyone who joins in is part of my family,” actor Kiccha Sudeep said during a press conference ahead of the tournament.

The event will feature six teams including Ganga Warriors, Rashtrakoota Panthers, Vijayanagara Patriots, Wodeyar Chargers and Hoysala Eagles.

KCC Full Schedule

February 24

Ganga Warriors vs Hoysala Eagles

Hoysala Eagles vs Wodeyar Chargers

Kadamba Lions vs Rashtrakoota Panthers

February 25

Vijayanagara Patriots vs Kadamba Lions

Ganga Warriors vs Wodeyar Charger

Rashtrakoota Panthers vs Vijayanagara Patriots

Besides the former professional cricketers, KCC will also see star power in Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Dhananjaya, Upendra, Dhruva Sarja and Ganesh.

An auction was held recently to determine teams (composition) and respective captains.

Cricket will not be the only source of entertainment at the tourney with several other events reportedly being lined up alongside for the fans.

