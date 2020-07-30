Suresh Raina Completes 15 Years in International Cricket, Fans Trend #15YearsofRaina on Twitter

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has completed 15 years in International cricket. The left-handed batsman made his ODI debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka. Over the years, Raina has played some memorable knocks. Apart from this, he has also created buzz with his fielding skills.
Raina hit headlines when he scored a century in his Test debut in 2010. Besides, International cricket, the left-handed batsman has played some outstanding innings in the Indian Premier League.
Among many excellent knocks in the IPL, his blistering inning of 87 off 25 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2014 is still afresh in the minds of his fans. In that game, Raina hit 12 fours and six sixes.
As the southpaw has completed 15 years in International cricket, #15yearsofRaina is trending on Twitter.
A fan page of former India skipper MS Dhoni shared screenshots from the 2014 IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab game, wherein he scored 87 runs.
No one will forget this Epic innings from @ImRaina #15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/WYECZbEgGa— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 29, 2020
No one will forget this Epic innings from @ImRaina #15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/WYECZbEgGa
Various other fan pages of Dhoni posted pictures of Raina, congratulating him on the occasion.
The Man with 0% EGO..!!❤0℅ Haters tooo#15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/z1hXtkR4gI— MSD Kingdom™ (@MSDKingdom) July 29, 2020
The Man with 0% EGO..!!❤0℅ Haters tooo#15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/z1hXtkR4gI
Congrats @ImRaina for completing 15 years in International Cricket. Wishes on behalf of all @MSDhoni Fans ❤️#15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/0lLaLYqS4H— DHONI Era™ (@TheDhoniEra) July 29, 2020
Congrats @ImRaina for completing 15 years in International Cricket. Wishes on behalf of all @MSDhoni Fans ❤️#15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/0lLaLYqS4H
He Jumps Hops Hug Lift You Up !!The @ImRaina 's Joyful Celebration! pic.twitter.com/dzfMI1F9yw#15YearsOfRaina— Sharukh MSD™ (@StanMSD) July 29, 2020
He Jumps Hops Hug Lift You Up !!The @ImRaina 's Joyful Celebration! pic.twitter.com/dzfMI1F9yw#15YearsOfRaina
2008- 421 Runs2009- 434 Runs2010- 520 Runs2011- 438 Runs2012- 441 Runs2013- 548 Runs2014- 523 Runs2015- 374 Runs2016- 399 Runs2017- 442 Runs2018- 445 Runs2019- 383 RunsOnly Batsman in The IPL To Score 350+ Runs in All Seasons@ImRaina #MrIPL#15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/FcYXUHT7rz— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 29, 2020
2008- 421 Runs2009- 434 Runs2010- 520 Runs2011- 438 Runs2012- 441 Runs2013- 548 Runs2014- 523 Runs2015- 374 Runs2016- 399 Runs2017- 442 Runs2018- 445 Runs2019- 383 RunsOnly Batsman in The IPL To Score 350+ Runs in All Seasons@ImRaina #MrIPL#15YearsOfRaina pic.twitter.com/FcYXUHT7rz
A user put out a collage containing four photos showing Raina raising his bat after scoring 100 in Test, ODI, T20 and World Cup.
15 Memorable Years Completed By Champ in Cricket Carrier #15YearsOfRaina@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ikjeA3vDgE— Charles Sparrow ☠️ (@Itz_Sparrow0) July 29, 2020
15 Memorable Years Completed By Champ in Cricket Carrier #15YearsOfRaina@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ikjeA3vDgE
Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Raina has thanked his fans for all the love and support.
Thank you so much guys, really overwhelmed with your love & support .. These 15 years have been the greatest moments, and you guys as my family members keep me motivated. Love & Peace ❤️#15yearsofRaina ✅— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 30, 2020
Thank you so much guys, really overwhelmed with your love & support .. These 15 years have been the greatest moments, and you guys as my family members keep me motivated. Love & Peace ❤️#15yearsofRaina ✅
The left-handed batsman, who was the part of 2011 World Cup winning side, has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is. He has also played 19 Tests in which he has made 768 runs.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Suresh Raina Completes 15 Years in International Cricket, Fans Trend #15YearsofRaina on Twitter
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has completed 15 years in International cricket. The left-handed batsman made his ODI debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings