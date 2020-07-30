Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Suresh Raina Completes 15 Years in International Cricket, Fans Trend #15YearsofRaina on Twitter

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has completed 15 years in International cricket. The left-handed batsman made his ODI debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka.

Trending Desk |July 30, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
Suresh Raina Completes 15 Years in International Cricket, Fans Trend #15YearsofRaina on Twitter

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has completed 15 years in International cricket. The left-handed batsman made his ODI debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka. Over the years, Raina has played some memorable knocks. Apart from this, he has also created buzz with his fielding skills.

Raina hit headlines when he scored a century in his Test debut in 2010. Besides, International cricket, the left-handed batsman has played some outstanding innings in the Indian Premier League.

Among many excellent knocks in the IPL, his blistering inning of 87 off 25 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2014 is still afresh in the minds of his fans. In that game, Raina hit 12 fours and six sixes.

As the southpaw has completed 15 years in International cricket, #15yearsofRaina is trending on Twitter.

A fan page of former India skipper MS Dhoni shared screenshots from the 2014 IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab game, wherein he scored 87 runs.

Various other fan pages of Dhoni posted pictures of Raina, congratulating him on the occasion.

A user put out a collage containing four photos showing Raina raising his bat after scoring 100 in Test, ODI, T20 and World Cup.

Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Raina has thanked his fans for all the love and support.

The left-handed batsman, who was the part of 2011 World Cup winning side, has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is. He has also played 19 Tests in which he has made 768 runs.

chennai super kingscricketCSKIndian Premier Leagueinternational cricketiplipl 2020Off The Fieldsportssuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more