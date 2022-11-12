Suresh Raina Congratulates Faf Du Plessis For His Autobiography

Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis released his autobiography, ‘Faf: Through Fire’ on October 28. Faf’s former IPL teammate and India veteran Suresh Raina joined the list of cricketers, who congratulated him on his new book. Raina and Faf share a great bond since their time playing together for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. On Friday, Raina shared the picture of Faf’s book on Twitter and congratulated the former Proteas skipper. “I can’t wait to read the book brother. Wishing you lots of success ahead,” Raina tweeted.

Congratulations @faf1307! Can’t wait to read the book brother. Wishing you lots of success ahead as always! ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/aK3KtrRRe9 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 11, 2022

Before the launch of his book, Faf shared a heartening message on Twitter where he mentioned that his life always had been a closed book and that he didn’t share his experience with people outside his network. However, he stated that his fans will now be able to see into his life, through this autobiography.

I’ve always been a closed book. I haven’t really shared my journey through life and cricket with the people outside of my circle. In three weeks, you will get to be a part of my circle. Pre-order here 👇https://t.co/J9cpr3Gi2Nhttps://t.co/FujCqdIuJy#ThroughFire #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rUggbyc0bj — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) October 7, 2022

Through his book, Faf claims to explore his past and tries to disclose aspects of himself that most people in his position would rather keep hidden. In the book, he speaks of being an insensitive partner, a jealous friend, and an insecure adult. He shows parts of himself that many, who are only familiar with the image-conscious man who is concerned with the photo on the front cover, may not have seen before.

Much of the book is a chronological recap of his career presented without the use of scorecards or match reports. In the book, he has also highlighted his relationships with South African stalwarts like Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith.

Talking about his career, Faf du Plessis emerged as one of South Africa’s most consistent batters in the post-Jacques Kallis era. Often described as a poised and elegant stroke player, the 38-year-old has all the shots in his book. His temperament mixed with his fearlessness made him a great player across all three formats. He was appointed as the captain of the South African T20 team in February 2013 and was also the vital cog of the Proteas side.

Faf drew curtains on his Test career in 2021 but continues to play in the shorter formats of the game around the world. He wasn’t named in the South African squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, the dynamic batter has been a sensation in the Indian Premier League. He was a trusted presence in the Chennai Super Kings dugout and was instrumental in the triumphs of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side. Faf was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021edition of the IPL and is currently the skipper of the franchise in the cash-rich league.

