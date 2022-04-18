Suresh Raina Congratulates Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu For Their Batting Milestones

In a Sunday thriller, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets on Sunday. Invited to bat first, CSK posted 169 runs for five wickets, riding on the knocks by Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31 balls). Though CSK had to taste defeat once again, Gaikwad rediscovering his lost mojo was a positive takeaway for the match. Gaikwad and Rayudu also managed to broke some records as well. Former CSK player, Suresh Raina, who was not picked by any franchise in the 2022 edition of IPL, congratulated the two players.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The orange cap winner of IPL 2021 was going through a lean patch with the willow, but he hit an authoritative 48-ball 73 against the new entrants at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Gaikwad was eyeing a big score but was picked by Abhinav Manohar at deep backward square. It was his ninth 50-plus score and with this, the 25-year-old surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian with most IPL runs after 28 innings.

Advertisement

Rayudu also achieved another milestone in his cricketing career. He became only the 10th Indian to score 4,000 IPL runs. The elite list of batters with 4,000-runs include Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane.

Their former CSK teammate Raina congratulated the batters for their feats. “It was so great to see such a stunning partnership on the field Rituraj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu. Congratulations Ambati Rayudu for completing a huge milestone of 4000 runs. Keep going," Raina tweeted.

It was so great to see such a stunning partnership on the field @Ruutu1331 & @RayuduAmbati 💛Congratulations @RayuduAmbati for completeing a huge milestone of 4000 runs. Keep going #CSKvGT— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 17, 2022

Owing to his stellar performance with the bat in IPL 2021, CSK had retained Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. On the other hand, Rayudu was bought back by Chennai for a sum of Rs 6.75 crore.

Meanwhile, after the Sunday loss, CSK slipped to the last second spot in the IPL points table. The clash with the Titans was under Chennai’s control but David Miller’s blistering knock of 94 runs off 51 balls turned the tables. With the dramatic win in their kitty, Gujarat Titans are placed on top of the points table.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here