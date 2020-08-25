Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Suresh Raina Demands Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Says You'll Always be Alive in Our Hearts

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina shared an emotional post on Twitter, saying that the government will leave no stone unturned in bringing Sushant justice.

IANS |August 25, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Raina remembers SSR, demands justice for late actor.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has penned an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput, saying the late Bollywood actor was a true inspiration and he will always remain alive in the hearts of the people.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Shares an Emotional Post for Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Truth Will Prevail

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. On Monday, Raina shared a video on his official Twitter handle remembering the late actor and said that he has full faith that the government would leave no stone unturned to bring justice for the late Bollywood actor.

"Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it's leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration! #GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR," said Raina along with the video.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's Letter to Suresh Raina: 'Would Take Days to Count Number of Runs You Saved with Alertness on Field'

On August 19, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe Sushant's death, and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. Raina on August 15 bid adieu to international cricket, thus bringing curtains down to a stellar career spanning 13 years. He represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Raina will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

