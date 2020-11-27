- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Suresh Raina Enjoys 34th Birthday with Family in Maldives; See Pics of their Lavish Breakfast
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is celebrating his 34th birthday in Maldives with his family. Sharing pictures from his trip to Maldives on Instagram, the cricketer can be seen sitting in a pool with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina and their daughter Gracia. In one of the pictures, we can see that there is a delicious breakfast spread in front of them. A close-up picture shows the lavish breakfast in the pool with veggies, fruits and other healthy breakfast items.
Sharing the pictures, Suresh Raina wrote, “Birthday morning started with a delicious & healthy breakfast in the most beautiful setting.”
View this post on Instagram
Birthday wishes started coming in for the cricketer in the comments section of this post.
While cricketer Ishwar Pandey commented, “Happy birthday bhaiya,” actor Suved Lohia said, “Happy birthday bhai blessings upon blessing.”
On his birthday, Suresh pledged to provide sanitation and drinking water facilities in 34 government schools in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR. This initiative of the Indian batsman is going to help over 10,000 students in these schools. The initiative will be completed by his NGO — the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF).
The cricketer is one of the important players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchis Chennai Super Kings but could not play this year due to personal reasons. He went with the team to Dubai which was the tournament venue for IPL 2020 but had come back to India. It was suspected that he would go back to join the team but his name has been removed from the team’s website.
Former batsman Aakash Chopra has speculated that CSK would not retain Raina and Harbhajan Singh if they are looking to make a team from scratch. It is probable that the birthday boy might be available for IPL 2021 auction.
