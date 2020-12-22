Was Not Aware of Local Timings & Protocols: Suresh Raina on Being Booked For Flouting Covid-19 Preventions Norms

Suresh Raina has issued a statement via his management team with regards to the cricketer being booked for flouting Covid-19 prevention norms by Mumbai Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, saying he was in Mumbai for a shoot

Suresh Raina has issued a statement via his management team with regards to the cricketer being booked for flouting Covid-19 prevention norms by Mumbai Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, saying he was in Mumbai for a shoot which got extended and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner, He went on to say that he was not aware of the local timings & protocols.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings & protocols," read the statement.

Raina was arrested after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. The cricketer has since been released on bail. The arrests were made for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following Covid-19 related norms. A total of 34 people were arrested, including seven members of the hotel staff.

"Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well,” the statement further added.

Mumbai Police has issued an official statement which says that an "offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after the raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing a face mask."

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state's cities as a precautionary measure starting Tuesday night. The development came after the CM held a contingency meeting to discuss the new mutation of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom.