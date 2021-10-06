Suresh Raina Joins Memefest on Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Outage

The recent shutdown of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp led to a plethora of memes on Twitter. Cricketer Suresh Raina also gave his funny take on the global outage. Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old posted a picture featuring his daughter Gracia with Ziva,daughter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the picture, Gracia and Ziva are captured in the stands watching a cricket match. Their expressions suggest that they are waiting for something interesting to happen.

Raina compared the situation of Gracia and Ziva, in the picture, with those waiting patiently for resumption of the social media platforms’ services. “While waiting for Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp to be back up again,” the cricketer captioned the post while also adding a laughing emoji.

While waiting for Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp to be back up again. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IiImaRzPas— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2021

Facebook and its acquired social media giants Whatsapp and Instagram faced a global outage on Monday night lasting about six hours. According to various reports, billions of users were impacted by the massive shutdown.

A lot of people took to Twitter to share memes taking shots at Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul also reacted to the outage and asked on Twitter what everyone was doing with their free time.

So what's everyone doing with their free time?— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Raina’s team Chennai Super Kings has comfortably advanced into the playoffs, with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the other two in the final four.

Raina, however, could not be a part of the CSK vs DC match on Monday as he was struggling with back pain. Robin Utthappa replaced him, though Chennai lost to Delhi by three wickets in the low-scoring game.

DC has become the table topper with 20 points in 13 matches, while CSK is in 2nd spot with 18 points and RCB follows with 16 points. Kolkata Knight Riders or Mumbai Indians are likely to make it into the play-offs as both the teams have 12 points each with one match remaining.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here