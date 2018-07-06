Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey Unwind Before Cardiff T20I

After their practice session at Sophia Gardens on Thursday, Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey decided to enjoy their time off at Cardiff Bay. The southpaw shared an image on on his Twitter account, with him and the other two players relaxing on beach recliners in front of a Latin American restaurant.
Enjoying the evening with the boys !! #Cardiffbay pic.twitter.com/VkJlWeJjDH— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 5, 2018
India stunned the hosts in the first T20I with an all-round performance. England were restricted to 159/8 after being asked to bat, with Yadav producing figures of 5/24 – the first five-wicket haul by a left-arm spinner in T20I cricket. KL Rahul smashed the England bowlers to all parts of the ground on his way to a second T20I century. India chased down the 160-run target in 18.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.
The visitors will have psychological advantage, given how the English batsmen struggled against Yadav and his variations and were not able to stop the run-flow from KL Rahul’s bat. India will be hoping for a repeat performance in Cardiff, but will be wary of the threat posed by Jos Buttler, who was the one silver-lining for the hosts in a rather poor day at the office.
First Published: July 6, 2018, 9:19 PM IST