Suresh Raina Meets Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar

Dinkar Gupta, Punjab Director General of Police, said that the accused belong to an inter-state gang of robber-criminals who had attacked Pathankot’s Tharyal village on the night of August 19. There are still eleven other members to be caught, he added.

Suresh Raina, who will be missed in the Indian Premier League this season, is currently spending time in Jammu and Kashmir, where he recently met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Raina posted a picture of himself with the LG on Instagram on Friday. Apparently, the meeting pertained to creation of sports facilities in the union territory.

“It gives me immense pleasure to get the support of honourable @manojsinhabjp Sir, had a productive meeting today with him on working towards creating a platform for sports in Jammu and Kashmir. Let's make it bigger!” wrote Raina in the post.

Sinha was recently appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by President Ram Nath Kovind. He succeeded Girish Chandra Murmu, who took up the role of Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Sinha has previously served as union minister of telecommunication and also held the minister of state portfolio for railways in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the centre.

Chennai Super Kings batsman Raina recently pulled out of IPL citing personal reasons. As it turned out, his house was attacked by robbers. His uncle died on the spot and his 32-year-old cousin passed away later in the hospital. His aunt also suffered severe injuries. Raina then called on the Punjab police for help in the matter.

Earlier this week, three members of the gang that had attacked Raina’s house were nabbed by Punjab police. Raina thanked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Punjab Police for taking swift action.

Last month, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket within minutes after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his own. While CSK has Dhoni on their side, they sure will be missing their master all-rounder Suresh Raina.