Suresh Raina Opens up on Decision to Pull Out of IPL 2020, Says 'No Regrets'

While everyone was gearing up to see Suresh Raina in action during IPL 2020, he pulled out of the tournament in mysterious circumstances from the league, just before the start. His departure did not bode well with Chennai Super Kings or the management. Team owner N Srinivasan too made some bold comments on Raina's decision to leave.

Also there were many speculations, as to why Raina had left immediately. Finally he has come out in the open and spoken about his decision and the reason behind it. "My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head. Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all senior players have learned to co-exist," he told Outlook.

Now in a conversation with The Times of India, he said, “Why would there be any regret. I spent time with my kids and was there for my family."

“I really wanted to come back to my family. There was an incident in Punjab and they needed me (his uncle and cousins in Pathankot were murdered during a robbery). My wife needed me here, too, during the pandemic. I have been playing for 20 years so I know I will do it again. But when your family needs you, you have to be there. I felt that was the wise thing to do at that time.”

Meanwhile, there were unofficial reports suggesting that Raina was unhappy with his room and wanted a one with the balcony. But these were never confirmed.

With 4527 runs at an average of 33.28, Raina is the highest run-getter for CSK in the IPL. The team management has already given a nod for his comeback in the next season and will remain part of the team.