Suresh Raina, Others Express Grief as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Father Passes Away

The 63-year-old had been suffering from liver cancer since September.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has condoled the death of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father. In his post on Twitter, the cricketer expressed his sorrow. Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh passed away in Meerut on Thursday, May 20. Singh was employed with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The 63-year-old had been suffering from liver cancer since September.

As per news agency ANI, Singh’s condition worsened in the last 14 days and he was admitted in a private hospital in Meerut. He had however gotten discharged on Tuesday, May 18 but was unable to survive and succumbed two days later.

Former Indian cricketers Parvinder Awana and Vinay Kumar R have also extended their condolences to Bhuvneshwar’s family.

Bhuvneshwar who was last seen representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the now suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been dropped from the Indian Test squad which is going to the United Kingdom for the upcoming England Tour.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also expressed sadness over Bhuvi’s irreparable loss. Mumbai Indians too extended their deep condolences on his father’s death.

Unfortunately, India and Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla and Rajasthan Royals’ Chetan Sakariya have also lost their fathers recently due to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, IPL has been suspended due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Even though everyone involved in the series was staying in a bio-bubble, many players and members of the broadcast team tested positive for the virus. According to reports the remainder of the cricket series will probably be played overseas. As of now names of the United Kingdom, Australia and United Arab Emirates have surfaced. However, nothing has been officially confirmed till now by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Here is a look at players who tested positive:

Kiran More

Axar Patel

Daniel Sams

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Rana

Sandeep Warrier

Varun Chakravarthy

Wriddhiman Saha

Amit Mishra

