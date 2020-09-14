Suresh Raina Pens Lovely Message for Wife on Instagram Post

Last month, Raina caught everyone by surprise when he suddenly returned from the UAE, where he had gone to play the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The southpaw plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Cricketer Suresh Raina seems to be a family man as he often shares pictures of himself with his wife and kids. Sometimes, he also posts photos featuring his parents. But, this time, Raina has displayed his romantic side. He has put out a picture with his wife Priyanka, expressing his feelings for her in the caption.

Sharing the image on Instagram, the Chennai Super Kings batsman wrote, “My only wish is that you could see yourself through my eyes. Only then could you realize just how much you mean to me and how much I love you.”

In the photo, the couple can be seen standing together against the backdrop of mountains. They both can be seen smiling at the camera.

Reacting to the post, Geeta Basra, actress and wife of spinner Harbhajan Singh, wrote, “God bless you both” along with a heart emoji. His former teammate Praveen Kumar said, “Cheers to good life.”

The couple has two children, a girl named Gracia and a baby boy named Rio, who was born in March.

A few days ago, Raina had posted a picture with his wife and kids. In the image, he and his wife can be seen holding their children in arms, having a fun time together. The candid picture was taken against a beautiful background.

Sharing the photo, he said, “Total Bliss” along with a heart emoji.

Recently, he had also put out a picture of himself with his daughter. In the caption of this photo, Raina just dropped a heart emoji.

In August, Raina retired from international cricket on the same day former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced that he is saying goodbye to playing with Team India.