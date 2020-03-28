Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Suresh Raina Pledges Rs 52 Lakh in Fight Against COVID-19

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus.

IANS |March 28, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he is set to give Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he will hand Rs 21 lakh to the UP CMs Disaster Relief Fund.

In his message to his followers on Instagram, he further asked everyone to do their bit and stay at home as the world fights the pandemic that has brought countries across the globe to a standstill.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar apart from posting awareness videos also decided to donate money to help fight the pandemic.

"While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak. He has earlier also been a part of donations like during the bushfire in Australia and believes that it is important to come together in these trying times," sources in the know of developments had told IANS on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, that if the citizens don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

The outbreak has seen the suspension of all sporting activities and that has also put the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the balance. The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

