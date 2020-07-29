Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Suresh Raina Rates This Player as Next MS Dhoni of Indian Cricket, Lauds Captaincy Style

Even though Virat Kohli is the skipper of the Indian team, no one has doubts over the capabilities of Rohit Sharma as a skipper. In fact Suresh Raina sees a few similarities in leading styles of MS Dhoni and Rohit.

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
Suresh Raina Rates This Player as Next MS Dhoni of Indian Cricket, Lauds Captaincy Style

Even though Virat Kohli is the skipper of the Indian team, no one has doubts over the capabilities of Rohit Sharma as a skipper. In fact Suresh Raina sees a few similarities in leading styles of MS Dhoni and Rohit.

Raina recently revealed that Rohit liked listening to players that keeps the dressing room atmosphere positive.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma's Grace Has a Downside, Says Former England Skipper

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team,” Raina said on The Super Over Podcast. “I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all.

“He thinks everyone is a captain. I have seen him, I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen him how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul [Thakur], Washington Sundar and [Yuzvendra] Chahal of course.

ALSO READ | Sreesanth Sees Rohit Sharma as Captain in T20Is Instead of Virat Kohli

“Around him, players enjoy the intensity, they enjoy his aura. I think when you enjoy the aura of a player, you like to be positive and I think that is what he is good at. He is one of the top-most, after MS Dhoni, who was brilliant. He has won more [IPL] trophies than MS, but I would say they both are very similar. Both of them, as a captain, like to listen.

“When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental problems of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful.”

MS Dhonirohit sharmasuresh rainavirat kohli

