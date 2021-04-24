Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Voice Out Concerns Regarding COVID Situation in India

Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina voiced out their concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India, calling for adherence to government norms and expressing dejection at the sufferings of people around the country.

With India battling a massive second wave, Jadeja tweeted: “Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let’s adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times”.

Raina, meanwhile, said: “India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle”

Earlier, India and Delhi Capitals offspinner R Ashwin had said he will do whatever he can in his capacity to help those battling the unprecedented crisis.

“Heart breaking to see what’s happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe,” Ashwin tweeted.

In another post, he wrote, “I know there will be people who will retort with a tweet about my position of privilege. I would like to reiterate that this is a virus that spares no one and I am in this fight with all of you. Let me know if I can help and I promise to help anyone that is within my capacity.”

