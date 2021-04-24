- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Voice Out Concerns Regarding COVID Situation in India
Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina voiced out their concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 6:13 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina voiced out their concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India, calling for adherence to government norms and expressing dejection at the sufferings of people around the country.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
With India battling a massive second wave, Jadeja tweeted: “Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let’s adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times”.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: A Breath Taking Follow Up Kept KKR Hopes High, but In The End It Was a CSK Show
Raina, meanwhile, said: “India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle”
Earlier, India and Delhi Capitals offspinner R Ashwin had said he will do whatever he can in his capacity to help those battling the unprecedented crisis.
“Heart breaking to see what’s happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe,” Ashwin tweeted.
In another post, he wrote, “I know there will be people who will retort with a tweet about my position of privilege. I would like to reiterate that this is a virus that spares no one and I am in this fight with all of you. Let me know if I can help and I promise to help anyone that is within my capacity.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule