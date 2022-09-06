Thank You Mr IPL for All the Memories: Fans after Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

Former India batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, a move that makes him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues.

The 35-year-old had followed MS Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020.

He continued playing the IPL in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket,” Raina tweeted while thanking the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Since an active India or domestic player can’t take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world.

He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK.

Fans thanked Raina for all the memories:

First player to score century in all formats. Thank you Raina for all your contribution to CSK Team. Definitely we will miss you a lot wearing Yellow jersey in field.

Thank you Mr.IPL @ImRaina

Thank you Mr.IPL @ImRaina#ChinnaThala #SureshRaina #MrIPL pic.twitter.com/n8lCwjEj7f — Saravanan Hari ‏ (@CricSuperFan) September 6, 2022

#SureshRaina #Raina #CSK #MrIPL I always saw Suresh Raina playing his part silently and many times he didn’t get the credit for it. A brand ambassador of IPL in its prime. Belong to the beginning ace generation of fielders.Farewell Mr. IPL pic.twitter.com/EhrJU0G2Vu — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) September 6, 2022

Thank You #SureshRaina Always preferred to see Raina the fielder than Raina the batter. He was the perfect team man, the X-factor to add colours to the celebration of others pic.twitter.com/6xPlE7E4ht — Jaammii🏏 (@Jaammiing) September 6, 2022

Congrats @ImRaina for a wonderful career & memories which fans will cherish forever.

One of the best all-rounder & a brilliant fielder with magical pair of hands which India ever produced.#Raina#MrIpl#chinnathala#SureshRaina#Csk pic.twitter.com/M3S6lThuzL — Abhimanyu Singh 🇮🇳 (@TheAbhimanyu12) September 6, 2022

You will always be remembered as one of the best batsman in t20 cricket .. Thanks for all your contribution for Indian team and CSK .. We will miss you forever Mr. IPL 💔 .#SureshRaina

7+3= is a emotion❣️ @ImRaina @msdhoni #dhoni #raina #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lo2O0ry6mG — Sujal Dungarpur (@SujalDungarpur) September 6, 2022

Thank You Sir Suresh Raina for every moment which you have given to us throughout your performences in IPL. TBH no one literally no one can imagine IPL without you Mr. IPL 🙌 Legend ❤️#SureshRaina #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/9nCYzDbUXf — 🇮🇳 ICTIAN and 200 others . (@TECNICALPOINT7) September 6, 2022

Mr.IPL💔 You’ll always be the best No.3 batsman of #IPL & #CSK.

Your inside out shot,direct throws,mighty catches at slip,the post wicket celebration & sportsmanship;we’re gonna miss them all on the field.

Thanks for making CSK what it is today.#ChinnaThala #ThankYouRaina #Raina — Aditya Sharma (@aadii0911) September 6, 2022

An absolute energy ball on the field,someone who always motivated youngsters and checked on them in the team,a csk legend!! Congrats on a exciting career.Wishing you all the very best for ur future endeavours Raina bhai.@ImRaina 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtcGJtfKLO — Yomi (@yomi2105) September 6, 2022

Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

As an India player, Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.

(With inputs from Agencies)

