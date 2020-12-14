Suresh Raina Returns to Nets Ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Check Out Pictures

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina returned to the practice nets following a long gap from the game.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina returned to the practice nets following a long gap from the game. He is currently in Kanpur practicing for the upcoming domestic tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which he will play for Uttar Pradesh cricket team. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to share some pictures from his practice sessions.

“All set for the camp, warming up for the upcoming season among the lions of @UPCACricket,” wrote Raina in the Twitter post.

Check out the pictures here:

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was scheduled to start in November but was postponed due to the inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now scheduled the tournament to start in January.

It will be played across six states from January 10 to January 31. Special bio-secure hubs will be created to facilitate the games at the venues in accordance with all the safety guidelines.

Also Read: BCCI to Begin Domestic Season with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy But Uncertainy Around Ranji Trophy Remains

The Uttar Pradesh team will be led by youngster Priyam Garg who displayed his caliber through brilliant performances in the Indian Premier League this year. He has the experience of leading India U-19 in the junior World Cup which took place earlier this year.

Raina is surely a valuable addition to the domestic team and is hoping to help his side do well in the upcoming tournament. Raina has not played a competitive game since the final of IPL 2019 and is looking to sharpen his skills at the nets.

Earlier this week, Suresh Raina confirmed that he will be taking part in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was supposed to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition for which he travelled to UAE, but he had to return even before the start of the tournament due to personal issues back home.

Also Read: Pink Ball Warm-up Ends in Draw But Visitors Take Positives from Good Showing

In August, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket soon after former India captain MS Dhoni did so. He hopes to continue playing in the domestic tournaments for a while.

He is also working to promote the sport for youths in Jammu and Kashmir for which he travelled the union territory recently and met with the administration.