Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni’s Mantra for Players

One of the most successful captains for India, MS Dhoni had a massive impact on several Indian players – both as a leader and as a strategist who imparted a lot of knowledge to several players boosting their confidence. Suresh Raina, who has played a majority of his career under MS Dhoni, recently revealed how the Chennai Super Kings captain influences players.

In a recent interview, Raina said that Dhoni not only taught a lot of useful lessons to him but also to other players. “Dhoni Bhai has always taught that a match is not over until it is actually over (till the last ball is not bowled). This dialogue of his always gives the message to every player to fight till the end,” Raina said in the interview.

The former India batsman also spoke about the reprimand he received from Dhoni. Raina said that he received plenty of reprimands from the captain, especially when a catch is dropped. “Dhoni would say that keep the focus, the catch can come in the slip and when the catch is missed, he would say that I had already told you so,” Raina added.

Raina said that since he used to be the wicket-keeper and also the captain of the side, he was in a great position to dictate the fielding placements.

Dhoni and Raina have played a lot of cricket together and share a very good relationship. It is visible not only on the field but also off the field. When Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Raina too announced his retirement on the same day after just an hour.

However, Raina is part of CSK and will play for Dhoni in the upcoming phase of the Indian Premier League.

