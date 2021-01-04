Suresh Raina Reveals the Player Behind His Amazing Tattoo

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The southpaw was to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has finally opened up about his tattoo ‘Believe’, which he got inked in the year 2014.The southpaw, while speaking on ESPNCricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, revealed that his inspiration was derived from former teammate Sachin Tendulkar. Raina revealed that the master blaster was the prime reason behind him getting his tattoo.

Raina elaborated that even though Tendulkar retired from the international circuit in 2013, his bond remained strong as ever with the batting legend. The limited-overs specialist also revealed that he had contacted Tendulkar in Mumbai to help him out with his batting ahead of Team India’s tour of England in 2014. Raina added that he trained with Tendulkar for two weeks near the cricketer’s residence in Mumbai.

It was during one of those training days when Tendulkar told him, ‘You have to believe in yourself, you have to believe you can do miracles’. Raina felt tremendously motivated by the batting legend at that time that he decided to get a tattoo of the word ‘Believe’ on his arm the very same evening.

Here is a look at Raina’s tattoo from 2014 here:

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The southpaw was to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE. However, he withdrew at the last minute and flew back home. Raina is second in the list of all-time highest run-getters in the IPL behind Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

Raina is set to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for his state Uttar Pradesh. The 34-year-old is then expected to take part in the IPL 2021 season which is slated to commence in April this year.