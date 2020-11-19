Suresh Raina Reveals Which Cricketer Gets Most Distracted by Cheerleaders

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Suresh Raina Reveals Which Cricketer Gets Most Distracted by Cheerleaders
Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina recently appeared with his wife Priyanka Raina on the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual, the host Kapil Sharma at his humorous best made a lot of jokes and tried to extract some interesting titbits. Archana Puran Singh featured was the guest on the show, who also aided Sharma in probing Raina.
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: November 19, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina recently appeared with his wife Priyanka Raina on the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual, the host Kapil Sharma at his humorous best made a lot of jokes and tried to extract some interesting titbits. Archana Puran Singh featured was the guest on the show, who also aided Sharma in probing Raina.
ALSO READ - Chris Gayle Pulls Out of Lanka Premier League for Personal Reasons
Trying to catch Raina off-guard, Singh asked him to name the cricketer who gets most distracted by the cheerleaders who perform during the IPL matches. Raina handled the question in a smart way. He quickly responded saying, “(The cheerleaders) are meant for the TV viewers. We players can’t see them as we have to keep our focus in the game. We only see them on the TV sometimes, when they dance at fours and sixes.”
Raina, however, went on to mention that the cheerleaders also arrive at 7:30 pm at the time of toss. Singh picked him on this, saying he knows too much about that. Priyanka also pointed out how he was explaining the issue. To this, Raina said, “It is important to explain otherwise it could lead to misunderstandings.” All of them enjoyed the banter, including the virtual audience.
The video has been viewed close to three million times on YouTube.
During the show, Sharma asked Priyanka what happens when the cricketers’ wives watch the match from the stands and one of their husbands gets out for a duck. He enquired if they leave for shopping. Priyanka answered that they continue to support the team, which is very important. However, Raina hinted that this is not always the case.
Sharma asked Raina to name the player who did not take a shower before the match, to which the latter replied, “Currently, the evening matches are going on, otherwise there were many who do skip bath in the morning matches.” Answering another question, Raina said there were many players who you can’t judge, what’s going on in their minds. He stopped himself from naming one though.
ALSO READ - Hand on Heart, I Can Say I've Never Experienced Racism in England Cricket: Moeen Ali
Raina also revealed that it is coach Ravi Shastri who is most eager to leave the ground and go party right after a match. He said, while players are yet to take a shower or ice bath, Shastri is already preparing to leave.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking