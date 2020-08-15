India batsman Suresh Raina followed up MS Dhoni's retirement announcement by confirming on social media that he too is hanging up his boots.
Taking to Instagram to congratulate Dhoni, Raina said that he too will no longer be available for international selection.
"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," he said along with a picture of him, Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings players.
View this post on Instagram It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:36am PDT
It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳
A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:36am PDT
Raina had recently celebrated completing 15 years in international cricket. "Thank you so much guys, really overwhelmed with your love & support. These 15 years have been the greatest moments, and you guys as my family members keep me motivated. Love & Peace," he had said on Twitter.
The left-handed batsman, who was the part of 2011 World Cup winning side, has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is. He has also played 19 Tests in which he has made 768 runs.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Suresh Raina Says He Will 'Join MS Dhoni in This Journey', Confirms International Retirement
India batsman Suresh Raina followed up MS Dhoni's retirement announcement by confirming on social media that he too is hanging up his boots.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings