Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Throwback Picture with CSK Skipper MS Dhoni; Netizens Become Nostalgic

Looks like Suresh Raina has been missing his dear friend and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a lot during the lockdown period. The excellent fielder known for his quick running in between the wickets remembered Dhoni with an old picture.
Raina posted a candid photograph from an event where he and Dhoni can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. Raina captioned the post as: “To Moments that matter #throwback,” on his personal Twitter account on Monday.
To Moments that matter #throwback pic.twitter.com/Wy2pQUhnrg— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 1, 2020
Thalas.... pic.twitter.com/lT7Uapt3NK— Sagar Kamble (@IamSKtashan) June 1, 2020
#ThrowbackPicture pic.twitter.com/s34OrCjvyT— பார்த்திபன் (@Rainaparthiii3) June 1, 2020
♥️ pic.twitter.com/cFfJDSWdiq— ꧁༒ƤᏒคᏉҽҽ₦༒꧂★ (@Impraveen_raina) June 1, 2020
A whole album can be made out of the pics in which you two are laughing, enjoying each other's company ☺️❤️— Maanya (@Maanya_7) June 1, 2020
These Smiles matters the Most ♥️ @ImRaina @msdhoni ♥️— Sakshi♥️ (@Sakshi_Raina3) June 1, 2020
Many pointed to the friendship that Dhoni and Raina share. One comment read: “Brothers for life”, while another said, “best friends -then, now [and] forever”.
Brothers for life ❤ @ImRaina— Gayathri❤Raina (@gayathri170) June 1, 2020
best friends -then, now, forever-ever♥️— Yuvraj Singh (@yuvraj24012003) June 1, 2020
