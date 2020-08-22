Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Suresh Raina Shares an Emotional Post for Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Truth Will Prevail

Cricketer Suresh Raina shared a heart-touching post for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The former Indian international player posted an old picture where he and Sushant are seen smiling. Sushant is wearing a red cap and sporting long hair, similar to his hairstyle in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Raina tweeted, “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail,” and added the hashtag #JusticeforSushantSingRajput to his caption.

Trending Desk |August 22, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
Cricketer Suresh Raina shared a heart-touching post for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The former Indian international player posted an old picture where he and Sushant are seen smiling. Sushant is wearing a red cap and sporting long hair, similar to his hairstyle in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Raina tweeted, “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail,” and added the hashtag #JusticeforSushantSingRajput to his caption.

A few days back, the honourable Supreme Court’s verdict declared that Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A CBI team has reached Mumbai and has taken over all the details and evidence collected by the Mumbai police in the case so far. The team has already started the investigation and will recreate the dummy at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, on August 15, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket after MS Dhoni, who also hung his boots on the same day. The left-handed middle-order batsman was in Chennai at the time for a six-day training camp at M. Chidambaram for the 13th edition of the IPL.  Team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni left for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 21 and will be quarantined in Dubai for a week.  

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the first teams to reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who embarked on their journey on Friday. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will land in the UAE on August 23.

The first match of the T20 league will be played on September 19. All the matches will be played within a bio-secure bubble, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

