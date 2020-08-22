Suresh Raina Shares an Emotional Post for Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Truth Will Prevail
Cricketer Suresh Raina shared a heart-touching post for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The former Indian international player posted an old picture where he and Sushant are seen smiling. Sushant is wearing a red cap and sporting long hair, similar to his hairstyle in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Raina tweeted, “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail,” and added the hashtag #JusticeforSushantSingRajput to his caption.
