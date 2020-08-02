Suresh Raina Shares Heartfelt Message for MS Dhoni on Friendship Day

There is little doubt that MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are the most important members of Chennai Super Kings, and the duo have won many a battle together. Besides that too, the duo share a special bond.
On friendship day, CSK shared a video of the two superstars, and Raina later shared it too.
CSK wrote: "F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay."
F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/zfGNjn3A8M— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 2, 2020
"Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon!," Raina tweeted, replying to CSK's post.
Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon! https://t.co/BEwogPjD6M— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 2, 2020
Raina made it clear that Dhoni was his mentor and the guiding light in tough times. Ever since their comeback to IPL fold, Chennai have won the tournament once, and finished runners-up last year when they lost to Mumbai Indians.
IPL was originally scheduled to be played in March, but could not happen due to Covid-19. Now it will start from September 19 in the UAE. It will also mark the return of MS Dhoni, who would be seen in action for the first time after July 2019, in the World Cup.
